Climate Action Gone Wild: City of San Diego’s redesigned “two-lane” road angers residents





MIRA MESA (KUSI) – Believe it or not, this a “two-lane” road.

Gold Coast Drive in Mira Mesa has been redesigned by the City of San Diego, with one lane in the middle, and bike lanes on both sides.

Residents told KUSI’s Dan Plante that it’s not only laughable, but they think the new design is much more dangerous than it was before. To make matters worse, the City of San Diego didn’t consult or notify anybody in the community before they did it.

As KUSI’s Dan Plante reports, this is just the latest example of the City’s, “Climate Action Goals Gone Wild.”

Democrat San Diego City Council candidate, Tommy Hough, believes the redesign is absurd.

Plante says the Mira Mesa area is being used by the City of San Diego to experiment with their Climate Change initiatives.

The only Republican on San Diego City Council, Chris Cate, represents this area, and told KUSI he was left out of the loop about this shocking redesign.

KUSI’s Dan Plante took a short video driving down the road, Gold Coast Drive, which you can see below: