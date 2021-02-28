Clint from Motorcycle Monkey takes the Aprilia RS 660 for a ride





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Clint August from Motorcycle Monkey showed off GP Motor’s 2021 Aprilia RS 660 with Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, at KUSI studios.

August described the motorcycle as having an incredible 100 horsepower at only 403 pounds with fluids.

The two-wheeler is capable of many different riding modes and even comes with GoPro camera mounts.

To take this machine for a ride, visit GP Motorcycles on 3617 India St., San Diego, CA 92103.