Closure of Ocean Beach pier takes huge toll on local businesses, restaurants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the past five months the iconic Ocean Beach pier has been closed from storm damage.

This is the third year in a row that the pier has been closed during the winter season, and it’s taken a huge financial toll on local restaurants and businesses.

However, the pier may reopen again after an inspection.

