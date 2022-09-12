Co-Founder of CAYS talks about new “Discover Your Purpose” program





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Being a kid is meant to be the most-care free time in a person’s life, but figuring out a life path is becoming increasingly stressful for young people as educational inflation adds pressure to career pursuits.

This is why The Community Alliance for Youth Success, also known as “CAYS” created the “Discover Your Purpose” program.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Co-Founder of CAYS Stedman Graham, as well as Curriculum Creator Candace Fee to talk about the discover your purpose program.