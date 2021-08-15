Co-Founder of San Diego-based fact-checking website, Snopes, admits to plagiarism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A BuzzFeed News investigation has unearthed the ironic truth that between 2015 and 2019, Snopes Co-Founder David Mikkelson, wrote and published dozens of articles that included plagiarized material.

Mikkelson used a pseudonym, the Snopes byline, and his own name for these articles.

Doreen Marchionni, Snopes VP of Editorial and Managing Editor, suspended Mikkelson from editorial duties while the company conducts “a comprehensive internal investigation.”

The company’s editorial staff have repudiated Mikkelson’s behavior.

Owen Video, Internet and Digital Marketing Expert, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the scandal.