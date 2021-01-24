Coach Gardinera shares update on Let Them Play efforts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Members from a statewide group called the Golden State HS Football Coaches and the Facebook page “Let Them Play,” which has nearly 30,000 followers are asking for a chance to have sports play out this academic year.

Prep sports have not happened on high school campuses since March, when the coronavirus pandemic first took hold, shuttering schools.

Coaches say according to the data they’ve compiled COVID-19 rates are so low in in athletes and coaches means prep sports gatherings are not superspreaders.

Marlon Gardinera , Head Coach for Scripps Ranch High School Football, joined Good Morning San Diego with an update on the progress on Let Them Play efforts to convince Gavin Newsom it’s safe allow student/athletes back on to the fields, courts and pools.

Prep sports will need clearance from the California Department of Public Health to resume full competition. The CDPH announced last month that prep sports in California would not start before Jan. 25, per its updated youth sports guidelines. Sports such as football will not be allowed until counties are in the orange reopening tier.