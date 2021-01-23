Coach Gladnick meets with SD County supervisor on Let Them Play efforts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Members from a statewide group called the Golden State HS Football Coaches and the Facebook page “Let Them Play,” which has nearly 30,000 followers are asking for a chance to have sports play out this academic year.Prep sports have not happened on high school campuses since March, when the coronavirus pandemic first took hold, shuttering schools.

Coaches say according to the data they’ve compiled COVID-19 rates are so low in in athletes and coaches means prep sports gatherings are not superspreaders.

Torrey Pines High School football coach Ron Gladnick joined Good Morning San Diego with an update on the progress on Let Them Play efforts to convince Gavin Newsom it’s safe allow student/athletes back on to the fields, courts and pools.

Coach Gladnick finally met with County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher about his efforts to resume youth sports, as many other states have done. Gladnick told KUSI News that their meeting was civil, and they “agreed to disagree.” Gladnick added that Fletcher told him he would support his cause if Governor Newsom’s guidelines allow for it.

Prep sports will need clearance from the California Department of Public Health to resume full competition. The CDPH announced last month that prep sports in California would not start before Jan. 25, per its updated youth sports guidelines. Sports such as football will not be allowed until counties are in the orange reopening tier.