Coach Gladnick shares update on the progress on Let Them Play efforts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Members from a statewide group called the Golden State HS Football Coaches and the Facebook page “Let Them Play,” which has nearly 30,000 followers are asking for a chance to have sports play out this academic year.Prep sports have not happened on high school campuses since March, when the coronavirus pandemic first took hold, shuttering schools.

Coaches say according to the data they’ve compiled COVID-19 rates are so low in in athletes and coaches means prep sports gatherings are not superspreaders.