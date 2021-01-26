Coach Jason Carter wants to see action from our government to resume sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coach Jason Carter took his Local Dreamchasers athletes all the way to Orlando for a 7 on 7 youth football and came back with the trophy.

Carter has been busy taking his team across the country showcasing their talents in tournaments safely following COVID-19 safety precautions.

When asked about playing football in California Carter said, “it seems like a lot of people are moving in that direction, but I am always going to go action. I don’t do a lot of talking. I’m gonna go about my business to, actually, that’s why I got the boys out traveling. It’s why I got the boys out playing because. You know, actually, action speaks louder than words.”