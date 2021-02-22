Coach Marlon Gardinera discusses lawsuits to allow youth sports to resume in California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday — hours after the state revised its guidelines to allow certain sports activities in counties with relatively low rates of new COVID-19 cases — San Diego Superior Court Judge Earl H. Maas III agreed with the plaintiffs in his written ruling that young athletes were not at greater risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 than their professional or collegiate counterparts.

Maas briefly referenced the new guidelines issued by the state, but wrote that “competent evidence was not provided to the court in this regard” at Friday’s hearing and thus he declined “to anticipate what the (state) `may’ do in the coming week.”

Through the lawsuit filed by two San Diego-area high school athletes, Maas granted a temporary restraining order allowing high school and youth sports to resume in San Diego County “as long as the(y) follow the same or similar COVID-19 protocols imposed for competition in professional and/or collegiate sports within the county.”

Maas heard arguments Friday afternoon from attorneys representing the state, county and the two student athletes. He wrote that he was not persuaded by arguments from the state and county that professional and collegiate teams represented a lower risk of spreading the virus due to their being far fewer pro and college teams.

“The game is the same, the risk of spread is similar, the youth are already practicing and with school closures or limitations on attendance, youth are isolated,” Maas wrote.

Another hearing is slated for early next month on a preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed on behalf of Nicholas Gardinera, a senior at Scripps Ranch High School, and Cameron Woolsey, a senior at Mission Hills High School.

Scripps Ranch High School football coach Marlon Gardinera joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the judges decision and what’s next.