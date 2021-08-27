Coach Marlon Gardinera discusses SDUSD new mask policy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- San Diego Unified School District announced a change to their mask policy for the schools in their district. Students and staff are now required to wear masks indoors and outdoors, unless in certain situations.

Their new policy is as follows:

“Masks are always required indoors. Masks are now required outdoors at all times while students are on campus, unless they are eating. Currently, large-scale events are not recommended for any school sites due to the increased risk of exposure.

We highly encourage students to take mask breaks outdoors. During these breaks students should maintain 6 feet distance from each other. Wearing masks outdoors lessens the likelihood of student exposure and allows more students to qualify for a modified quarantine.

Masks may be removed outdoors in certain situations and with certain distancing recommendations during physical education, athletics and performing arts programs.”

Scripps Ranch High School Head Football Coach, Coach Marlon Gardinera, joined KUSI to talk about the new mask policy.