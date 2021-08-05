Coach Marlon Gardinera is ready for the 2021 high school football season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Let Them Play movement, successfully gave our youth a chance to partially play their 2020 high school football seasons, among other sports.

One of the group’s leaders, Coach Marlon Gardinera, deserves credit for making their dream become a reality, in the face of shutdowns from California’s Governor Gavin Newsom.

As you know, the 2020 high school football season was shortened and played in Spring of 2021, but at least the kids got a chance to compete on the field.

Marlon Gardinera is the Scripps Ranch High School coach, and this year is also coaching Canyon Hills (Serra) High School until the new coach arrives.

Gardinera joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to preview the upcoming season and share his opinion on the mask mandates currently in place for our K-12 students.