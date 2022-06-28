Coach Marlon Gardinera on Supreme Court ruling to allow high school coaches to pray





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A high school football coach at the center at what once was a controversy, has won at the Supreme Court.

Former coach Joe Kennedy, who told CNN in an interview that “every American should be able to have faith in public and not to be worried about being fired over it.” Kennedy, a Christian, says his prayers were meant to fulfill a covenant to praise God after every game, “win or lose.”

Here in San Diego, Scripps Ranch Coach Marlon Gardinera told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that he is not surprised with the Supreme Court’s ruling. Gardinera said there is always the correct time and place for this, and in this instance, Coach Kennedy was doing the correct thing, as a voluntary prayer after the game.

The Supreme Court explored whether or not Coach Kennedy was praying as a private citizen, or as a school employee. If he was praying as a school employee, his rights wouldn’t be as protected by the First Amendment.

Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of Coach Kennedy.

“Here, a government entity sought to punish an individual for engaging in a brief, quiet, personal religious observance doubly protected by the Free Exercise and Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment. And the only meaningful justification the government offered for its reprisal rested on a mistaken view that it had a duty to ferret out and suppress,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the Court’s opinion. “Religious observances even as it allows comparable secular speech. The Constitution neither mandates nor tolerates that kind of discrimination.”

KUSI Contributor and legal analyst Dan Eaton broke down the Supreme Court's ruling on KUSI's Good Evening San Diego.

God-Family-Football, in that order. For our players, it's team, commitment, hard work, discipline, competing, and so much more. If God inspires you, scream it from the rooftops. Just don't force your beliefs on me or anyone else. @PPRPapaPig @SDFNLMagazine @Daygofootball https://t.co/qCK9AOKThS — Coach Gardinera (@CoachGardinera) June 28, 2022