Coach Marlon Gardinera previews Scripps Ranch’ 2021 Division 2-A State Championship game

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scripps Ranch High School is one of three San Diego high schools still in the hunt for State Football titles.

Scripps Ranch Head Coach Marlon Gardinera, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to preview his team’s Division 2-A State Championship game.