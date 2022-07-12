Coach Steve Fisher named 2022 Nice Guy of the Year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Nice Guys, a local non-profit 501(c)3 organization, announces Coach Steve Fisher as their 2022 Nice Guy of the Year.

Fisher accepted the honor and gave a short speech Tuesday (below), and spoke one-on-one with KUSI’s Allison Edmonds (above).

The Nice Guy of the Year (NGOY) event is also a fundraiser for NG’s charities. This year, at the request of the Fisher Family, part of the funds raised will go to the San Diego Chapter of the ALS Association. The remainder of the funds will be used for individual San Diegans who need a “one time” helping hand up to get their lives back on track. The NG’s Charity Committee identifies these cases throughout the year. “Every single dollar we raise goes to needy San Diegans,” said Robert Patterson, this year’s NGOY Committee Chair.

Founded in 1979, the Nice Guys of San Diego is an all-volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 organization of more than 160 men and women, with no paid staff. In 2021, they provided more than $400,000 to underserved San Diegans, including $50,000 to their Victory Fund in assisting military families. Their total charitable distributions now exceed $23 million with 100% of every dollar raised going to needy recipients. All NG’s operating costs are paid by its members.

The Nice Guys provide hand ups, not hand outs.

“We are privileged to be honoring Coach Steve Fisher this year,” said NG’s President, David Walters. “His achievements as a basketball coach during his 50+ years include being the Aztec’s all-time winningest coach. He has been a leader and mentor to hundreds of students under his tutelage, and an avid supporter of ALS. He exemplifies what the NG’s organization is all about.”

Fisher, originally from Herrin, Ill., began his illustrious career as a head coach at Rich East High School in Park Forest, Ill in 1971. After seven winning seasons in eight years, Fisher left to become an assistant coach at Western Michigan in 1979. In 1982, he went to the University of Michigan as an assistant coach. The Wolverines went on to win two Big Ten championships and the 1984 NIT title. In 1989, he was named interim head coach at Michigan. Hired to the full-time job after the 1989 title, Fisher coached the Wolverines for the next eight seasons. He brought in the “Fab Five” and led them to two NCAA title games. In 1999, he was hired by San Diego State (SDSU) to coach a moribund program that had only had one winning season (15-14) since its last NCAA Tournament appearance in 1985.

Fisher became SDSU’s all-time winningest coach and the winningest coach in Mountain West history. He led the Aztecs for 18 seasons before announcing his retirement in April 2017. He guided the Aztecs to a 386-209 record in 18 seasons, led them to a Mountain West-record 10 conference titles, eight NCAA tournaments and 13 postseason appearances.

Combined with his previous school, Fisher led his teams to 570 victories, three Final Four appearances, six Sweet 16 appearances (two at SDSU), including the 1989 National Championship. He was a two-time national coach of the year (including 2011 Naismith, NABC and Adolph Rupp honors). He was also the recipient of the prestigious 2015 John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award.

He left SDSU having guided the Aztecs to six NCAA tournament victories and eight postseason NIT wins. Additionally, the Aztecs own the highest winning percentage in Mountain West tournament play (27-14, 65.9 percent) among active members entering 2017-18. At the time, SDSU was the league’s all-time winningest program in conference wins (168).

To the San Diego community, having a winning team was a dream come true, but it was a lot more than winning. Fisher created an atmosphere, a culture that embraced developing young talent and helping to shape their lives. It also brought the business and philanthropic community together to support SDSU and students.

Fisher lives with his wife, Angie in Rancho Santa Fe and continues to be a special consultant at SDSU – “Doing whatever they ask me,” said Fisher. They have two sons, Mark and Jay. Mark and his wife, Jill have a son, Max, who is a big part of the Fishers’ lives these days. After his son Mark was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease (ALS), the entire Fisher family has championed and supported the San Diego ALS Assoc. Additionally, when Coach Fisher was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008, instead of remaining quiet, he chose to make it public and joined with Scripps Health to educate and urge people to “bench prostate cancer.”

Past recipients of the “Nice Guy of the Year” award include:

1980 John Helmer

1981 Frank Rhodes

1982 George A. Scott

1983 Mac Hudson & Joe Bauer

1984 Police Chief Bill Kolender

1985 Tawfig Khoury

1986 Sheriff John Duffy

1987 John Carlson

1988 Clair Burgener

1989 Ron Blair

1990 Father Joe Carroll

1991 Dr. Jack Fisher

1992 Ernest Hahn

1993 Gayle Wilson

1994 Gene Luth

1995 Frankie Laine

1996 Malin Burnham

1997 Ron Fowler

1998 John T. Lynch

1999 Bob Breitbard

2000 John Moores

2001 Billy Casper

2002 Robert Horsman

2003 William D. Lynch

2004 Lou Ferrero

2005 Terry Brown

2006 Dan Mulvihill

2007 Dan Spinazzola

2008 Jeffrey Strauss

2009 Conrad Prebys

2010 Peter Farrell

2011 Ted Rossin

2012 Ernest Rady

2013 Doug Manchester

2014 T. Denny Sanford

2015 Douglas Allred

2016 Mike McKinnon

2017 Peter Seidler

2018 Debra Reed

2019 Joe Harper

2021 Jon & Dee Ammon