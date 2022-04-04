Coach Zack Jones and Analyst Jim Brogan discuss the NCAA March Madness tournament

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – College basketball athletes have been able to showcase their skills the past month during March Madness.

Jim Brogan has played and coached the game of basketball at its highest level, he’s also been a college basketball analyst, and basically knows the game inside out.

Coach Zack Jones, who has played and coached the game of Basketball at the highest level, has been a big part of analyzing this years March Madness.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy got to talk basketball with both Brogan and Jones, about March Madness.