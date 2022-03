Coach Zack Jones breaks down March Madness Tournament

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re hours away from the resumption of the 2022 NCAA Basketball. Monday, Jim Brogan, offered his expert insight, but Jim is only 1/2 of the KUSI 1-2 punch.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Coach Zack Jones, who has played and coached this game at the highest level, about the the March Madness tournament.