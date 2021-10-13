Coachella and Stagecoach will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination for entry





COACHELLA VALLEY (KUSI) – Major concert venues are taking notice of the massive unpopularity of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals both announced they will no longer impose the mandates for entry to their 2022 events.

Goldenvoice, the company behind both festivals, said in a statement, “after seeing first-hand how the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can upgrade our health policy.”

Festival goers will now be able to submit a negative COVID test taken within three days of the event, or show proof of vaccination to enter.

