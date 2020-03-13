Coachella offering full refunds to customers who has already purchased tickets

Coachella has sent an email out to everyone who purchased tickets for the now postponed event. The complete email is below.

A note from Coachella:

We wanted to take a moment to give you details on our move to October 2020. Your purchase is good for the new rescheduled dates, so for now, please hold on to your wristbands if you already have them.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled festival in October, please click here for a full refund. Refunds will be offered until May 1, 2020. If you would like to swap Coachella weekends, follow here.

We understand, the burning question is, ’who is playing In October’? Our challenge is to move ALL artists to the fall. There are inevitable scheduling conflicts to work through and a few loose ends to tie up. Be on the lookout for an updated poster once we’ve confirmed all artists who are able to join us in October.

Although it’s challenging, the new dates give us more time to make 2020 even more special.

Thank you for the patience and support. The desert is beautiful in October, we can’t wait to be there with you.

-Coachella

New Dates:

Weekend 1 – October 9, 10, 11

Weekend 2 – October 16, 17, 18