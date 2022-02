Coachella & Stagecoach are dropping all COVID-19 vaccine, testing and masking requirements

COACHELLA VALLEY (KUSI) – The major music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have dropped all of their COVID-19 protocols for this year’s events.

They will not be requiring attendees to be vaccinated, provide a negative test, or wear masks.

Coachella updated its website to say that the COVID-19 safety measures won’t be required, and Stagecoach tweeted the announcement on their official account.

Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more info pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022