Coaches association advocates to resume youth sports in California amid pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of coaches and parents are voicing their opinions on the lack of sports seasons due to the pandemic.

Coach Ron Gladnick from Torrey Pines High School joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the “Let Them Play California” Facebook page and its objectives.

Gladnick said members of the Facebook page and Golden State HSFC Coaches Association want to send a direct message to Governor Newsom and San Diego County Supervisors to approve a six-game football season. “I think if he talks to me if he sees the data he will he might come to a better understanding of what can be accomplished by people working together.”

The football coach says the association has compiled all of the in state workout data. They’ve tracked COVID-19 cases in coaches and players and youth sports that have been played. Gladnick said the rates are so low in both sets of data he hopes an official will agree to change course.