Coalition of parent advocate groups issue urgent call to keep schools open

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many parents are worried that all schools may return to online learning.

Already, some schools and many colleges and universities have switched to temporary remote learning for the first few weeks of 2022.

Scott Davison, Co-Founder of ‘Families for Opening Carlsbad Schools,’ joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the case for keeping schools open and in-person.