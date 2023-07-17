Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast offloads over $158 million of narcotics

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) crews pull alongside and board a low-profile vessel suspected of smuggling narcotics intercepted by the crew in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, June 18, 2023. The Astoria, Oregon, based cutter and crew regularly deploy along the western seaboard of North and Central America to enforce living marine resource laws and regulations, detect and interdict migrant smuggling, and to conduct counter-narcotic operations. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.