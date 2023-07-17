Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast offloads over $158 million of narcotics

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast offloaded more than $150 million of various narcotics on the Broadway Pier in San Diego.

 

