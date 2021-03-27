Coast Guard drug busts not slowed by pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coast Guard said they’ve seized nearly 30,000 lbs of contraband in 70 days, had a drug bust on average every 96 hours, with an average of approx 2,500 lbs of contraband for each interdiction (mixed contraband of both pharmaceutical grade cocaine and marijuana).

Transnational criminal organizations have not slowed down due to the pandemic, and the Coast Guard women and men continue to protect our nation on the frontlines,” Novak said on Good Evening San Diego. “Our crew intercepted a group of suspected smugglers, on average, every 90 hours for 45 days straight, seizing nearly 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana valued at over $330 million. Maintaining such a high level of performance was only possible because of a total team effort. This crew set the bar for excellence, and I am incredibly proud of all of them.”