Coast Guard Rescue swimmers play a vital role in saving lives

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the most demanding jobs in the Coast Guard is Aviation Survival Technician (AST). AST1 William Arrison joined Good Morning San Diego via Zoom call from an HH60 Jayhawk helicopter to discuss the importance of being a rescue swimmer and what the training entails.

The Coast Guard is a lifesaving service and one of their primary missions is search and rescue. Rescue swimmers play a vital role in fulfilling that mission and ensuring that people are safe.

To become a rescue swimmer you will need to train diligently. And once you become a swimmer, preparedness is important, so they are always training. It is worth it though because ultimately, it’s fulfilling to have a job where you know you’re making a difference and helping people.

Cliff training exercise is useful because it involves a unique terrain. This kind of training is important and useful because people assume that the Coast Guard strictly patrols the water when, in fact, their areas of responsibility can extend many miles inland.

Cliff training allows them to train in a unique environment and hone their skills in terrain that often surrounds bodies of water.