Coastal rail line services suspended between Oceanside Transit Ctr. and Santa Fe Depot Jan. 8-9

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego will be in effect Saturday and Sunday to accommodate work along the passenger and freight rail line.

The closure started at midnight Saturday and will remain in place through Sunday.

During the closure, crews will install irrigation lines underneath the tracks for the Del Mar Bluffs emergency repairs project and excavate underneath the tracks to install an irrigation pipe and backfill the area. The irrigation line will be used to water the future landscaping on the bluffs slope repair area.

San Diego Association of Governments and North County Transit District crews will work together to stabilize the bluffs and ensure ongoing safety and reliability along the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo rail corridor.

SANDAG is also exploring a long-term strategy to move the rail line off the bluffs.

The closure will affect four rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor: NCTD, Metrolink, Amtrak and the freight carrier BNSF.

Regular passenger rail service is scheduled to resume by 5 a.m. on Monday. Riders are encouraged to plan for increased travel time, as trains could be delayed.