Coastal Roots Farm announces 2023 Great Outdoor Shabbat series

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community based in Encinitas, will offer new ways to learn about the environment in their 2023 Great Outdoor Shabbat series.

The Farm offers picnic-style Shabbat, or “sabbath”, for friends and family from around San Diego. People of all backgrounds are invited to enjoy the outdoors at the farm.

Sharone Oren, education manager of camp and community programs at Coastal Roots Farms, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the series and what it has to offer the local community.

More information can be found on their website.