Coastal Roots Farm gives back with Pay-What-You-Can Farm Stand

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas, CA continues to serve the community amid the pandemic. The non-profit Farm has donated over half its’ harvest to community members who lack access to fresh food. Every Thursday 12-3pm and Sunday 10-3pm they will have a food distribution (Pay-What-You- Can, farm stand) including all their fresh produce.

On Sundays only they will have their farm fresh eggs available. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the farm and spoke with harvester, Adam Mccurdy about the distribution and how the farm has continued to keep their employees employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.