Coastal Roots Farm is preparing for it’s Chanukah on the Farm event





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner went to Coastal Roots Farm to talk with Kesha Spoor, Director of Philanthropy, Program Strategy and Communications about the details of their event coming up.

Coastal Roots Farm invites everyone, especially young families, to the Chanukah on the Farm event on Sunday, December 5th from 9:30-11:00 a.m.

Join us for Chanukah related activities including dreidel making, harvesting herbs for herb infused olive oil, creating beeswax candles, and so much more!

For more information visit their website: coastalrootsfarm.org