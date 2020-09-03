Coastal Roots Farm’s introduces pay-what-you-can farm stand and new after school camp

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Coastal Roots Farm invites “farmers-in-training” – children entering grades K-5 – to experience shomrei adamah (farm chores), medah (science-based learning), omanut (arts and crafts), shirim (songs), and kef ba’teva (fun in nature) through the lens of Jewish tradition in its unique outdoor space, with Farm Camp After School.

“Teaching kids where food comes from, why it matters, and how they can help change the world are our goals with our education programming at Coastal Roots Farm,” said Sharone Oren, Education Manager.

Oren joined KUSI News to discuss the new programs in more detail.