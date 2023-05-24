Coastal San Diego restaurants must replace parking spots used for outdoor patios





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s coastal restaurants have become to enjoy their expansive outdoor patios that resulted from indoor dining bans amid the failed coronavirus lockdowns.

These outdoor patios can be seen at restaurants all over San Diego County, as they allowed customers to enjoy San Diego’s beautiful weather. The outdoor patios were such a success the city made them permanent for inland restaurants, because the coastal commission is looking to change the rules.

New coastal commission rules are now threatening these popular outdoor dining spots, as they are requiring businesses using parking spots for their patios to replace any ones they may have used.

The owner of Guava Beach Bar and Grill in Mission Beach, Eric Christianson, told KUSI’s Dan Plante the outdoor patio expansion was the silver lining of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has the details on how city leaders and restaurant owners are fighting back.