Coasterra reacts to moving into the Red Tier

Coasterra, like many other restaurants, has been waiting to offer indoor dining under California’s tier system. Before San Diego officially moved into the less restrictive Red Tier, we caught up with Chef Deborah Scott. Chef Scott was happy to move to the less restrictive tier, but also inquired to know what happens as we move along tiers. She, like many other restaurants, is concerned for her staff and would like to get them back working as quickly as possible.