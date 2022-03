Cocktails to-go are here to stay but with new regulations to be set

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the pandemic drive-thrus and to-go pickup became a huge way of enjoying your favorite restaurants from home including your favorite drinks!

Cocktails to-go are here to stay and with the drinks come new regulations for bars and restaurants.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lederman was out at the Coronado Police Department with more on the regulations that will be put in place.