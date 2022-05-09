‘Code Ninjas’ summer camps teach kids real-world STEM skills





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kids in sixth grade and up are going to have a chance to learn how to code drones at “Code Ninjas” this summer!

“Children learn best when it’s something they’re excited about,” said Hansol Hong, CEO of Robolink. “At home or in the classroom, children can fly, dive, and perform airborne flips before coding even begins. Once they’ve piloted the drone, they can become drone coders and learn real-world STEM skills.”

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was live on “Good Evening San Diego” in Encinitas to learn more about their coding and AI Summer Camps.

For more information: https://www.codeninjas.com/locations?search=92040