Cody Petterson campaigns for San Diego Unified School Board’s District C

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California is less than a month away now from its primary elections taking place on June 7.

San Diego Unified School Board’s District C Candidate Cody Petterson joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his campaign for the district.

Petterson is a native San Diegan who is also a lecturer at UCSD and intensely involved in his local community, being a part of the La Jolla Town Council, on the board of the San Diego River Conservancy, San Diego Sister Cities Association, and Volcan Mountain Foundation.

He is also a former member of the Executive Committee of Sierra Club San Diego and the Board of the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego.

Currently, Dr. Petterson is a Manager of Intergovernmental Affairs and Senior Advisor for Land Use, Education, and Environment for San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer.