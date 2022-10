Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified School Board Subdistrict C

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cody Petterson wants San Diego Unified to invest in targeted programing and resources for traditionally under-served student population, implement Universal Transitional Kindergarten, ease teacher shortage, reduce class sizes, and get counselors in every school.

Petterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his candidacy in the San Diego Unified School Board District C race.