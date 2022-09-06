Coffee Cycle in Pacific Beach celebrates 5th anniversary perfecting craft coffee

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI)- Coffee Cycle in Pacific Beach was founded five years ago by Chris O’Brien. In the beginning, O’Brien started his business by attaching a coffee bar onto a functioning bicycle and rode around the town, serving the community. Jump forward 5-6 years from then, that same coffee bar bicycle is the main stage of his shop in Pacific Beach.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the shop and spoke with O’Brien about ‘craft coffee’ and how it’s brewed.

Fans of great coffee can now order coffee online at www.coffeecycleroasting.com or purchase it at Coffee Cycle’s

Pacific Beach location at 1632 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109. Follow @coffeecycleroasting on Instagram