Coffee for Chopper the Biker Dog fundraiser will help in his battle against cancer





SANTEE (KUSI) – A fundraising event is taking place this weekend to support a beloved four-legged member of the community and his battle with cancer.

Chopper was diagnosed with Cushing’s Disease and Nonregenerative Anemia.

The event is officially from 8 AM until 1 PM at motorcycle monkey shop. 10366 Mission Gorge Road. Santee, California. 92071.

Across town at Coffee Corner riders will mount up and take a nice route led by a gentleman by the name of Mark Brashears. They will make their way over to the Monkey Shop for the after party.

There will be opportunity prizes like a one-week stay at the high Road cabin in La Grande, Oregon and some other items.

The event is designed to show Chopper some love for everything he has done for San Diego.

Motorcycle Monkey owner, Clint August, discussed the event in more detail with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.