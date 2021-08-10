Coffee shop ‘The Hamlett’ hold ribbon cutting ceremony after overcoming odds

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – The Hamlett is a coffee shop, an apothecary shop, and, above all else, a community space.

“Inspired by my love for coffee, apothecaries & holistic wellness, plus the need for more Black-owned businesses in our community – I was led to action. The Hamlett is so much more than just a coffee or apothecary shop; featuring workshops, arts, and collaboration, it aims to become a sought-out destination that adds to the flavor of San Diegan life,” Zachary Hamlett said.

Beyond starting a business during a pandemic, they were face with another hardship. In March, The Hamlett was vandalized, with the windows being smashed.

Showing strength and perseverance led them to this moment, the ribbon cutting.

If you would like to learn more about The Hamlett click here.

Related Stories:

Black-owned and operated coffee shop repeatedly vandalized in Lemon Grove