Coffee table books for gearheads

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Struggling with gifting the gearhead in your life?

KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall has the perfect idea — coffee table books for gearheads.

Stall joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with an array of intriguing coffee table books all about cars, motorcycles, and more.

To get a 25% discount go to www.QuartoKnows.com, pick any book, enter promo code Stall11 for a 25% discount.