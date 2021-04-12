Cohen Veterans Network celebrates #MyMilitaryKid

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Veterans Village of San Diego is excited to recognize San Diego’s military children this month during Month of the Military Child in order to support the sacrifices and unique experiences of military kids.

Cohen Clinic provides therapy for military families, including military kids who are faced with a number of mental health challenges due to such things as reintegration and transitions affiliated with military life.

The Cohen Clinic currently provides mental health care via Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

They are joining our parent organization, Cohen Veterans Network, this month to celebrate military children from coast to coast and beyond with the #MyMilitaryKid campaign that highlights stories, events and resources.

Visit the Cohen Veterans Network #MyMilitaryKid webpage to see all of the resources available this month: www.cohenveteransnetwork.org/mymilitarykid

For more information about our Cohen Clinic website at vvsd.net/cohenclinicsandiego