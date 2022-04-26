Cohn Restaurant Group is hiring and offering employment bonuses to new kitchen members

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Cohn Restaurant Group is hiring! They are hiring at all of their 22 restaurants, they’re looking for Front of House and Heart of House team members.

Their kitchen positions earn an average of $17-$23/hour (including tips) and will be offering employment bonuses to all new kitchen Team Members.

You can join the family at one of the CRG Job Fairs on April 26th, April 27th, May 3rd and May 4th.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Coasterra talking about how you can get a job with the Cohn Restaurant Group.

