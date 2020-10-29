Cohn Restaurant Group proposes observation wheel dining in Balboa Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The award-winning San Diego-based Cohn Restaurant Group has proposed a way to elevate the dining experience at the city’s iconic Balboa Park with an upscale observation wheel.

If approved by the Balboa Park Committee, the Cohn Group’s proposed wheel—The Balboa Park Star—would be installed in the Plaza de Panama, offering a temporary socially-distanced dining experience for approximately three months. The wheel would be designed by Ronald Bussink and operated by Sky Views of America, the same company that operates the Grand Wheel at the San Diego County Fair, as well as wheels at the Los Angeles County and Orange County Fairs.

There would be 36 gondolas that would each seat up to eight guests, and the highest point would be 148-feet high.

The proposal would need a series of proposal’s to become a reality, and would only be temporary, unless they figure out a way to make it permanent.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Cohn Restaurant Group’s Molly Bowman Styles to learn more about the proposal.