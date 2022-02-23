Cold Case with Ginger Jeffries: The 1977 murder of Marine Frank Botts





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has more than 1,500 unsolved cases that date back to 1985.

KUSI’s Cold Case segment profiles unsolved homicides where the trail has gone cold and law enforcement is hoping for help from the public.

Recently, there has even been a cold case success story that KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries will soon highlight.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan joined Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to tell the tale of another local case gone cold.

In 1977, 61-year-old Marine Frank Botts was murdered.

At the time of his death, Botts, a WWII veteran, had moved to San Diego and opened a small business there.

In fact, it was in this small business, Bott’s Gifts, a mom-and-pop business in the College Grove Shopping Center in the College Area on April 2, 1977, a Saturday afternoon, that Botts was brutally murdered.

He was working alone in his store when two men came in to rob the store, took Botts to a back office, and stabbed him to death.

One of the suspects dropped his hat while running from the scene of the crime.

DNA evidence had not yet been used to solve a murder case until 1986, and not until recently were detectives able to develop a partial DNA profile.

There is a hope that forensic genealogy will combine DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research to develop investigative leads in crimes.

Anyone with information on this 1977 case should call the San Diego Police Department or click here to contact the DA’s office.

