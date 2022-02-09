Cold Case with Ginger Jeffries: The 1988 unsolved murder of Janet Lagrimas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has more than 1,500 unsolved cases that date back to 1985.

Our Cold Case segment profiles unsolved homicides where the trail has gone cold and law enforcement is hoping for help from the public.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to tell the tale of another local case gone cold.

In 1988, 36-year-old Janet Lagrimas was employed as the payroll clerk for Crest Bolt and Steel on Federal Avenue.

She was last seen alive at an El Cajon bowling alley.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 14, witnesses discovered Janet’s body wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a canyon in the 10000 block of Spring Canyon Drive in Scripps Ranch.

Janet was strangled to death, and both her purse and vehicle were gone.

No signs of sexual assault and no motive for her death have been unearthed, other than a random robbery.

One month after her murder, her missing vehicle, a reddish-orange 1986 Dodge pick-up truck with a white shell was discovered abandoned in the parking lot of the Country Bumpkin Nightclub in the South Bay.

DA Stephan encouraged anyone with information on the situation to contact San Diego police.

