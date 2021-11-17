Cold Case with Ginger Jeffries: The Murder of Rachel Rivera





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last month, KUSI kicked off a new segment profiling unsolved murder cases: homicides where the trail has gone cold and law enforcement is looking for any new information from the public.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the murder of Rachel Rivera.

Stephan clarified that San Diego County has 1,500 unsolved murders in San Diego County.

San Diego has one of the highest solvability numbers for homicide in the nation, Stephan said.

Rivera was murdered on Jan. 25, 2001 in Oceanside.

She had just left a K-Mart about 15 minutes earlier when she was brutally murdered and found lying under a dumpster in a pool of blood.