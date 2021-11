Cold cases in San Diego with Ginger Jeffries: Dennis Hurd

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a weekly segment here on KUSI, we team up with San Diego County’s District Attorney Office to profile unsolved murder cases where the public’s help could actually lead to justice for the victims.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Lindberg, who leads the DA’s cold case homicide unit, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the 1995 murder of Dennis Hurd.