Cold cases in San Diego with Ginger Jeffries: Jane Doe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Law Enforcement has reopened a 1999 Jane Doe case.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the case.

People may be surprised to learn that San Diego County has more than 1,500 unsolved cases that date back to 1985.

Jeffries’s new cold case segment profiles unsolved murder cases and homicides where the trail has gone cold.

Law enforcement is continuing to seek information on the true identity of Jane Doe, who was discovered in a drainage ditch at Airport Road in Oceanside in 1999.

She was a young Hispanic woman, had long black hair in a braid, wore a mock turtleneck green t-shirt and blue pants.

She was 5’1” and weighed 143 pounds, and is thought to be between 20 and 34 years old.