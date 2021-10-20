Cold cases in San Diego with Ginger Jeffries: Maria Cortes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this month, KUSI kicked off a new segment that will profile unsolved murder cases, where the trail has gone cold and law enforcement is seeking information from the public.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Lindberg, who leads the DA’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the unit’s work and the cold case of Maria Cortes, who in 1992 was found strangled to death beside her 2-year-old baby in a barren field in Mission Valley.