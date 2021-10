Cold cases in San Diego with Ginger Jeffries: Navy sailor Ron Harnish

The family of a Navy sailor murdered 14 years ago continues to look for justice.

22-year-old Ron Harnish was fatally shot in December 2006 after confronting men who, according to reports, were flashing gang signs in the community of Golden Hill.

However, the murderers were never caught.

Ron’s mother, Tracy Wild, and his brother, Gabriel Azoulay, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the case.